Capitol City Produce, a Baton Rouge-based produce distributor, will invest $22 million to expand its distribution center on Commercial Avenue near Interstate 12 and O’Neal Lane, Louisiana Economic Development announced Thursday.
The expansion work will include a new refrigerated warehouse, as well as dock and office space. It should grow the existing facility by roughly 70,000 square feet, most of which will be taken up by the refrigeration warehouse and dock space.
Construction on the project is slated to begin in the third quarter of 2023, with commercial operations set for the end of 2024.
The project is expected to create 45 new direct jobs and 81 new indirect jobs, according to an LED news release. Salary estimates were not provided.
“Our local, family-owned business is growing alongside the success of our customers, many of which are local, family-owned businesses as well,” Capitol City Produce Owner Paul Ferachi said in a statement. “We are especially excited to commence this phase two expansion of our master plan in our 75th year as a Louisiana-based business, and with our fourth generation of family members now engaged in the support of our customers. It's our determined focus on the future combined with values from our past that makes Capitol City Produce a unique fourth generation business with the spirit of a startup.”
Founded in 1947 by the Ferachi family, Capitol City Produce is one of the largest produce distributors in the region, serving more than 3,200 customers across Louisiana and the Gulf South. It sources products from regional farms such as Kleinpeter Farms, Liuzza Produce Farms and City Greens.
“This expansion not only symbolizes the vibrancy of our economy, but it also solidifies Capital City Produce's commitment to our community,” Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said in a statement. “The project brings exciting growth, job opportunities and showcases our city's unwavering dedication to fostering a flourishing business environment. Capital City Produce's continued success and longevity are testaments to their resilience and the mutual prosperity they bring to Baton Rouge."
The state offered Capitol City Produce an incentive package that includes a $300,000 performance-based grant for site infrastructure improvements. Capitol City Produce is also expected to participate in the state’s Enterprise Zone program, which offers tax credits to companies that fill a portion of the new positions they create with disadvantaged workers.
“Nothing is more gratifying than seeing a business born in Louisiana succeed, grow and create jobs and opportunities for other Louisiana families,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a statement. “This reinvestment in the Capital Region will have a positive ripple effect on the economy by creating new markets for Louisiana agricultural operations that are already benefiting from Capitol City’s commitment to locally sourced produce.”