Medical marijuana pharmacy opens new Baton Rouge location
Capitol Wellness Solutions has moved into a new location at 8037 Picardy Ave. in Baton Rouge.
The expanded location will allow Capitol Wellness to better meet the medical marijuana needs of patients.
Capitol Wellness is operated by Randy J. Mire, who has been in the pharmacy business since 2007. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Loyola University New Orleans while at the same time becoming a commissioned Army officer at Tulane University. Mire earned his doctorate in pharmacy from Xavier University in New Orleans.
The pharmacy is open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
New Orleans Chamber to discuss legislative session
The New Orleans Chamber will hold a Business Luncheon and Legislative Recap from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Sheraton Grand Ballroom, 500 Canal St.
House Speaker Clay Schexnayder and Sen. Royce Duplessis, D-New Orleans, will discuss the session during the event, which will be moderated by Walt Leger III, a former state representative who now serves as president and CEO of New Orleans & Co.
Admission is $80 for chamber members and $125 for nonmembers. The deadline to register is noon Monday. To register, go to neworleanschamber.org.
Hounds Town USA now open in Harahan
Hounds Town USA, a national pet day care and boarding business, has opened its first Louisiana location at 8412 Jefferson Highway in Harahan.
The business is owned and operated by Kurt and Jennifer Fehrenbach.
Hounds Town USA offers a range of services including interactive dog day care, luxury boarding, stress-free spa services and overnight cat boarding. The business has a no-breed discrimination policy.
Hounds Town USA has more than 40 locations across the U.S. and plans to open 25 more this year.
The business is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.
Legier & Co. acquired by North Carolina company
Legier & Co., a New Orleans-based forensic and litigation consulting firm, has been acquired by Cherry Bekaert.
Officials with Cherry Bekaert, which is based in Raleigh, North Carolina, said the deal will expand its geographic footprint and solidify its forensic accounting practice.
Legier was founded in 1984 and offers management consulting and advisory services to clients in Louisiana and Texas.
Founder William R. Legier said the deal will allow his company to provide services previously unavailable to them.
“Our leading forensic and dispute advisory offerings — combined with Cherry Bekaert’s broad portfolio of transaction advisory services — allows us to now provide end-to-end support to our clients. We help them by building and proving stronger cases and utilizing complex data to resolve business issues. It’s an exciting new chapter for us,” Legier said in a statement.