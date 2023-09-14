CF Industries is considering building another $2 billion low-carbon ammonia production facility in Ascension Parish, Louisiana Economic Development announced Thursday.
If this ammonia plant moves forward, it would create 50 direct new jobs with average annual salaries of more than $106,000, according to an LED news release. It would also generate 177 new indirect jobs.
The plant would be co-developed by CF Industries and POSCO Holdings, South Korea’s largest steelmaker.
The two firms are exploring whether they can use carbon capture and autothermal reforming, or ATR, ammonia production at the proposed facility. The combined technology should sequester up to 90% of the proposed plant’s carbon dioxide emissions, LED said.
CF Industries and POSCO expect to complete a front-end engineering design, or FEED, study on the proposed site in the second half of 2024, and a final investment decision should follow shortly thereafter, LED said. Construction and commissioning will likely take about four years after that point.
This plant would be built at CF Industries’ proposed Blue Point Complex in Ascension Parish, the same site of another proposed $2 billion “blue” ammonia plant. LOTTE Chemical Corp. is working with CF Industries on that project.
CF Industries bought land for the Blue Point complex on the west bank of the Mississippi River in Ascension Parish in the third quarter of 2022, Securities and Exchange Commission filings show. A FEED study on its first “blue” ammonia plant is still underway, and a final investment decision is expected later this year with a roughly four-year construction timeline to follow.
“We believe that low-carbon ammonia will play a critical role in accelerating the world’s transition to clean energy, and this proposed new project confirms the global impact we can have in decarbonizing hard-to-abate industries,” CF Industries President and CEO Tony Will said in a statement. “We appreciate the partnership we have had with the state of Louisiana and Ascension Parish over the years as we have expanded our operations, taken industry-leading steps to decarbonize our existing assets and now as we explore new, low-carbon ammonia production capacity. We look forward to working with them further as we evaluate this proposed facility that could further the growth of decarbonized industry in the state.”
This is a developing story.