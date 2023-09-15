Chicky Sandos, a popular food truck that specializes Nashville-style hot chicken, is set to open a permanent location on Burbank Drive.
Chicky Sandos One LLC paid $425,000 for a building at 9402 Burbank in a deal that was filed Thursday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was Jack Properties LLC of Walker.
The 1,200-square-foot building is currently home for an Empire Wingz location, said Will Chadwick of Elifin Realty, who represented the seller. Empire Wingz has a lease on the property that expires in October, so the restaurant will remain in operation for another week or two. Gabrielle Zia, also of Elifin, represented the buyer.
After that, Chicky Sandos will start moving into the building. “There’s a little work that needs to be done to the building,” Chadwick said. “Spruce it up, get it branded accordingly.” No opening date has been set.
Chicky Sandos was interested in the Burbank property because it’s primarily a drive-through operation, with walk up service and limited patio seating. “Being a food truck, they’re used to accommodating drive-throughs,” Chadwick said.
The food truck, which started operations in 2020, specialized in fried chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders and a mixture of fries and chicken dubbed “Chicky Fries”.