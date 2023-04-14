Commercial Properties Realty Trust has purchased a nearly 30 acre swath of land between downtown and LSU for $9.5 million.
The for-profit real estate arm of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation bought the land along Nicholson Drive in a deal that was filed Thursday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was Goldman Sachs Bank.
Goldman Sachs seized the property in 2016 from Lafayette oilman Michel Moreno, who used that land and property at the Port of Iberia as collateral to secure a $52.4 million loan that went into default a year earlier. The bank put the land up for sale several years ago, but it has sat undisturbed.
Moreno spent several years acquiring land along Nicholson and River Road and had ambitious plans to build a mixed-use development on the site, with hotels, town homes, apartments, a grocery store and office space. But the River District development was hampered by the national recession and never got off the ground.
Tina Rance, a spokeswoman for Commercial Properties, said the business doesn’t have any immediate plans for the land. “But we believe it’s an important and essential corridor that links downtown and LSU that we hope to develop in the future,” she said in an email.
Commercial Properties developed The Water Campus, which is off Nicholson, just north of the River District site.