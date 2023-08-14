Commonwealth LNG said it has closed on investment funding for a $4 billion liquefied natural gas export terminal it plans to build in Cameron Parish, a move that makes the company closer to reaching a final investment decision on the plant.
The deal with Kimmeridge Energy Management Company also calls for the New York-based private equity firm to take 2 million tons of LNG annually for a 20 year period. Kimmeridge may also provide more financing to Commonwealth to cover construction of the terminal.
Ben Dell, managing partner for Kimmeridge, said in a statement the deal allows the firm to “provide reliable, secure, and clean energy to global markets”.
Kimmeridge has raised more than $1 billion to develop oil-and-gas assets, according to a Wall Street Journal article published earlier this month. The company has invested in the Permian Basin and wants to integrate those assets into pipelines and LNG infrastructure, Dell told the publication.
Farhad Ahrabi, Commonwealth LNG president and CEO, said in a statement the investment from Kimmeridge, plus other recent measures ensures that the company will deliver LNG to customers in early 2027.
Commonwealth officials said they expect a final investment decision on the Cameron LNG terminal will be made in the first quarter of 2024. The plant will be made out of modular components, which will shave construction time to 36 months. The facility will liquify and export 9.3 million tons of LNG annually.