David Belanger, who has served as CEO of Community Coffee for the past 13 years, said he plans to retire next year.
Belanger said he has a target retirement date of June 28, 2024. He has been with the coffee company since 1998, when he started as director of operations.
"I believe that now is the right time to begin the search for a new CEO who will continue that journey with you all," he said in a statement. The Community board of directors has started a search process for a new CEO, and Belanger said he plans to stay with the company until the new leader is on the job.
Matt Saurage, chairman of Community's board of directors, said the business doubled in size under Bellanger's leadership.
"David has an unwavering commitment to our values and has instilled a culture of excellence in everyone, both personally and professionally," he said in a statement. "As a result, we are well-positioned for continued growth and expansion.”
Belanger made some changes with the company, such as spinning off CC’s Coffee House into a separate business and introducing new cups for single-serve coffeemakers, but for the most part Community steered clear of a major changes.
“There was no need to overhaul or make some radical change with the company,” Belanger told The Advocate in 2013. “The intent was to keep the continuity of what we had in place and continue to grow.”