Community Coffee has opened an office in Frisco, Texas, its first administrative location outside of Baton Rouge.
The privately held company would not disclose how many employees are working in the Texas office, but said they cover several departments, including marketing, human resources, finance, sales and product innovation. The staffing of the Texas office has not affected the number of Community employees in Baton Rouge.
Community said it decided to open an office in Frisco because metro Dallas is national hub for the restaurant industry. Brinker International, the parent company of Chili’s, is headquartered in the area, along with Dave & Buster’s. Other important partners in the area are H-E-B, the popular Texas supermarket chain, and Southwest Airlines, which has served Community Coffee on its flights since 2016.
All of the employees were recruited from north Texas