Community Coffee is planning a $4 million expansion at its Baton Rouge headquarters that will include technology upgrades and 15 new jobs, according to a state tax incentive application the company has filed.
Of the $4 million, about $3.8 million will be steered toward machinery and equipment costs for the company’s Partridge Lane headquarters, according to Community Coffee’s application for the state’s Quality Jobs program, which provides rebates on payroll and capital expenditures for companies that create new jobs. The rest of the sum will go to building, material, labor and engineering costs.
The estimated total payroll for the 15 new jobs is $675,000, according to Community Coffee’s Quality Jobs application.
The new jobs are a result of “general company growth,” according to Community Coffee’s application. It also says it is “investing in new technology” but offered few other details about the expansion project.
Community Coffee officials could not be reached Monday for comment.
The Baton Rouge coffee maker also opened an office in Frisco, Texas in June.