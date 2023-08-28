Four companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
The companies are looking to fill nearly 40 full-time job openings, in positions such as data analyst, software engineer, business development manager, technical editor and cyber security documentation specialist. Internship opportunities are also available.
The job fair is free and participants can register in advance or throughout the event through Brazen.
Businesses participating in the event are General Informatics in Baton Rouge, Sparq in Baton Rouge, CGI in Lafayette and GDIT in Bossier City and New Orleans.