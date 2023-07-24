Five companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
The companies are looking to fill dozens of full-time job openings, in positions such as sales executives, Medicaid coordinator, customer care representative, project manager, business financial analyst, payroll coordinator and IT technical support specialist.
The job fair is free and participants can register in advance or throughout the event through Brazen.
Businesses participating in the event are Premier Health in Baton Rouge, Calls Plus in Lafayette, SchoolMint in Lafayette, The Healthy School Food Collaborative in Slidell and Entergy in Monroe.