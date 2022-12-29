The owners of the Velvet Cactus decided to shut down the Tex-Mex restaurant due to a drop in business after the COVID pandemic and to concentrate on other properties, said a commercial real estate agent who is marketing the Old Hammond Highway building.
“COVID really put the hurt on them,” said Mark Hebert of Kurz & Hebert.
In a Facebook post Monday announcing the closure, Velvet Cactus officials blamed the closure on rising prices. "After the pandemic sales stayed the same, but all costs across the board went up. It was a hard decision, but with costs still rising it was for the best."
The Velvet Cactus location in New Orleans is still open.
Rusty White and Herb Dyer, who own the Velvet Cactus, recently launched a new restaurant, Wrong Iron on the Greenway, in New Orleans. Wrong Iron is a beer garden with pop-up restaurants and food trucks. A sister restaurant is under construction in Lafayette and set to open in late 2023.
“The Wrong Iron concept is killing it,” Hebert said.
The success of Wrong Iron and the upcoming Lafayette restaurant caused the owners to shift resources away from Velvet Cactus to the newer properties, Hebert said.
Hebert said he’s been talking to other restaurant owners about the Velvet Cactus property. The site at 7655 Old Hammond Highway is 1.5 acres and features a 5,514-square-foot restaurant building, a 1,547-square-foot patio and 700 square feet of covered storage.
A restaurant concept that is expanding regionally is set to look at the building next week, he said.
“Hopefully, we can bring something in that the neighborhood will like,” Hebert said.