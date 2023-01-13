Crumbl Cookies, the popular cookie chain known for its oversized offerings, will open two more stores in the Baton Rouge market this year, the franchisee for the locations said Friday.
Franchisee Colton Jorgenson said Crumbl will open its Denham Springs location in April and its Gonzales site in early October. The Denham Springs store will be in Juban Crossing off Interstate 12 near Juban Road, while the Gonzales shop will be housed in Heritage Crossing at La. 30 and La. 44.
Jorgenson said the spaces are being built out, but otherwise the spots won’t need much more work to prepare for opening later this year.
He said the Denham Springs and Gonzales markets make sense because of population growth and high commuter volumes in those areas.
“A lot of people were commuting to the Baton Rouge location,” Jorgenson said. “(We’ll) just bring it closer for those people. The demographics made sense for it. There was an opportunity to partner with Juban and Heritage.”
Crumbl Cookies opened its first Baton Rouge area location in June 2021. The franchise also has spots in Lafayette, Metairie, Slidell and Covington.
Jorgenson, who is also working on opening Crumbl franchises in Utah, said plans are in the works for future Louisiana locations, though he declined to divulge where just yet.
“We plan to expand into the markets,” he said.