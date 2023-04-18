FILE - The David's Bridal shop in Tampa, Fla. David’s Bridal filed for bankruptcy protection Monday, the second time that the firm has sought such protection in the last five years. The announcement came just days after the company, one of the largest sellers of wedding gowns and formal wear, said it could be eliminating 9,236 positions across the United States. The Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based retailer employs more than 11,000 workers, (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, file) ORG XMIT: NYPS203