Regina Davis has been named ExxonMobil's Baton Rouge Refinery manager, effective September 1.
Davis, a native of New Orleans, has been with ExxonMobil since 1999, when she started work as a process contract engineer at the Chalmette refinery.
She worked at the Chalmette refinery, holding a variety of technical and leadership roles until 2008, when ExxonMobil moved her to Fairfax, Virginia.
In 2012, Davis started working at the company's Beaumont refinery. She was relocated to become technical manager of the Strathcona Refinery in Edmonton, Alberta in 2017. Davis became operations manager of the facility in 2019 and was promoted to refinery manager in 2021.
“I am eager to return to the rich and vibrant culture in Louisiana and to champion the many education and workforce development efforts that ExxonMobil supports,” Davis said in a statement. “The Baton Rouge workforce is one of the most respected across our Americas operations, and I am honored to lead this outstanding team.”
Davis earned a bachelor's in chemical engineering from Louisiana Tech University and a master's in business administration from the University of New Orleans.
The refinery and the ExxonMobil chemical plant make up the Baton Rouge Complex, one of the nation’s largest refining and petrochemical complexes. The facility has a combined workforce of nearly 6,000 employees and contractors.