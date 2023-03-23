The Downtown Development District is conducting a survey to determine priorities as part of the process to develop a new 5 year plan for downtown Baton Rouge.
Downtown residents, business and property owners, workers and visitors are invited to take the survey, which asks participants to rank the physical and property improvements they would like to see in the area, along with their thoughts about the district.
Survey results will be used to determine downtown projects and initiatives.
Whitney Hoffman Sayal, DDD executive director said in a statement that the public needs to be included in the planning process, because downtown is the center of the Baton Rouge community.
“Developing a strategic plan for the next 5 years is a critical step in how we direct our office’s efforts,” she said.
To take the survey, go to surveymonkey.com/r/ebrddd.