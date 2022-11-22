The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is once again giving Delfin LNG more time to build a floating liquefied natural gas export facility off Cameron Parish.
FERC issued an order Friday giving the Houston-based energy company until September 28 to build and put into service the onshore metering, compression and piping facilities authorized by the agency.
Delfin was first granted authorization for the LNG export facility in September 2017, with a completion date for the onshore facilities set two years later.
This is the fourth extension FERC has granted to Delfin. The agency noted that, in June 2019, the company asked for a three-and-a-half-year extension, which was rejected in favor of one additional year.
"In hindsight, it appears that the requested term was an accurate reflection of the company's timeframe to complete the project," the agency said.
Delfin said it is making "a good faith effort" to meet the construction deadline and has significantly progressed in developing the facility. But the project has been slowed down by the COVID pandemic, a drop in demand for LNG and trade issues with China.
Demand for LNG has increased over the past few months because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. European countries are trying to reduce dependence on Russian natural gas and the U.S. is trying to boost LNG exports to meet the rise in demand.
Since July, Delfin has entered into agreements with Devon Energy, Vitol, a Dutch energy trader and Centrica, an energy corporation located in Windsor, England. Those agreements potentially represent 2.5 million metric tons of LNG annually.
The company has said it expects to make a final investment decision on building the first floating LNG vessel by the end of the year. Delfin said it needs long-term contracts for 2 million to 2.5 million metric tons of LNG before it makes the final decision on the facility. Engineering and design work for the construction of the floating vessels has been completed by Samsung Heavy Industries and Black & Veatch.