Delta has added a direct, round-trip flight from Baton Rouge to Atlanta for the Southeastern Conference championship game, a Baton Rouge Metro Airport official said.
The airline typically has four round-trip flights from Baton Rouge to Atlanta, airport spokesman Jim Caldwell said. After demand quickly swelled for tickets Monday, Delta added a fifth flight to expand capacity.
Few tickets had been booked as of last week. “By Monday, those flights were down to a limited number of seats,” Caldwell said.
LSU clinched a spot in the SEC title game after beating Arkansas 13-10 in Fayetteville on Saturday. The Tigers will take on the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 3 at 3 p.m.
Atlanta-based Delta is the only airline to add flights from Baton Rouge for the SEC title game, Caldwell said.
Two of Delta’s regularly scheduled flights from Baton Rouge to Atlanta are already sold out, Caldwell said. The other two have “limited availability,” but the new fifth flight still has available seats.
“They are booking up,” Caldwell said. “There’s still seats, though.”