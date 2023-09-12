The demolition of a vacant office building on North Boulevard is set to begin in the next month, the first step in a plan to turn the property into a six-story apartment building.
Michael Lang, managing principal of development for Key Real Estate, told the Downtown Development District Commission on Tuesday the demolition of the building at 617 North Blvd. will take six to eight weeks.
Key is partnering with John O. Hearin, who built The Heron apartments for the “cousin building,” dubbed The Heron II. The development is still in the design phase, but Lang said it will have 200 to 240 units. The apartment development may include some sort of retail component, such as a row of townhomes that serve as a live-work space.
Lang and Hearin have said they are targeting the complex for young professionals who work downtown, along with older LSU and Southern University students.
The DDD also heard about a major renovation of the Hotel Indigo. Miranda Barcelona, director of operations for the hotel at 200 Convention St., said construction is set to begin Oct. 1 and is scheduled to go until July.
The work will involve renovating the 93-room hotel “down to the studs”, overhauling all of the rooms and space in the hotel and remodeling it into a style that Barcelona said was “Red Stick industrial” and “Southern hospitality.”
The renovations are projected to cost between $8.5 million and $10 million, she said.
The DDD also approved a new 5-year strategic plan with four major pillars, which are:
- Organizational responsibility and responsible governance, which include setting up a nonprofit to raise more money for the organization, updating bylaws so the DDD can function better and enhancing the partnership with the Downtown Business Association.
- Building up the core, which involves capitalizing on downtown assets and hiring a development project director to coordinate events with partners, cultivating relationships between developers and the surrounding neighborhoods, meeting demands for new housing by advocating for a state tax abatement to spur development and creating a comprehensive transportation plan.
- Improving the downtown experience for all members of the community, which includes launching a clean and safe program, establishing "Mythbusters" messaging to communicate the realities of safety in the area and improving lighting.
- Enhancing communications, which includes regular engagements with neighborhoods, creating a full-time design and marketing position and developing a marketing strategy.
The plan is posted at downtownbatonrouge.org.