The Texas group behind a potential $7.5 billion “blue” ammonia plant in Ascension Parish has hired a Danish company to provide licensing and engineering work for the massive energy project.
Topsoe, a decarbonization company that specializes in hydrogen and ammonia technology licensing and carbon capture, will provide “licensing, engineering, proprietary hardware, and catalyst” services for the project, according to a news release from Ascension Clean Energy, the joint venture led by Clean Hydrogen Works that is planning the Ascension plant.
“A technology leader in decarbonization, Topsoe’s scientific and technical knowledge, experience, and partnership mindset make them an ideal technology provider for hydrogen and ammonia production, as well as carbon capture for ACE,” Vee Godley, Clean Hydrogen Works senior vice president and chief development officer, said in a statement.
Clean Hydrogen Works, formed in 2021 in Grand Prairie, Texas, is teaming up with Denbury Carbon Solutions and Hafnia for the new plant, which would create 350 new jobs by 2030 at an average salary of about $73,000, according to Louisiana Economic Development.
The three firms are calling their partnership Ascension Clean Energy. Denbury is the largest carbon dioxide pipeline operator in the U.S., and Hafnia is the world’s largest tanker fleet company.
The companies expect to produce 7.2 million tons of “blue” ammonia annually at the facility while sequestering 12 million metric tons of carbon dioxide, a capture rate of up to 98% of its possible carbon dioxide emissions.
Clean Hydrogen Works reiterated Monday it hopes to make a final investment decision on the project in 2024, with initial production targeted for 2027. The company estimates 1,500 construction jobs would be created at the project’s peak.
Industrial manufacturing processes are considered “blue” when they use carbon capture to mitigate emissions. Carbon capture is a controversial technology that is heralded by the industry as an emissions-fighting tool but has drawn scrutiny from environmental groups and residents over its safety.
Should it come to fruition, the facility would be built on 1,700 acres in the RiverPlex MegaPark, a 17,000-acre swath of land in Ascension Parish that is bordered to the north by the Mississippi River and to the east by Iberville Parish. It is close to industrial feedstocks, ports and other facilities such as BASF, CF Industries and Honeywell, to name a few.
Ascension Parish officials have long hoped to bring some kind of economic activity to the undeveloped land.
The Ascension Clean Energy initiative is yet another example of a large-scale industrial project that either will set up shop in the Baton Rouge region or is actively exploring the area.
Economists have noted more than $12 billion of net zero-style industrial projects are in the pipeline for the region, led by Air Products’ $4.5 billion “blue” hydrogen facility. Others include Methanex’s $1.6 billion methanol plant, REG’s $950 million biorefinery expansion and Origin Materials’ $750 million wood-to-plastics plant.