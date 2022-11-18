A day after pulling the trigger on a CEO switch, Baton Rouge home health giant Amedisys said it expects its financial performance to stay in line with a revised earnings forecast it released at the end of October.
In filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Amedisys on Thursday confirmed that Christopher Gerard, the company’s president and CEO since an April leadership transition, had been shown the door in favor of Paul Kusserow, who formerly led Amedisys as CEO from December 2014 until Gerard took over. Kusserow, who had kept the board chairmanship for Amedisys, will remain in an interim capacity until a permanent CEO is found.
How the carefully planned handoff to Gerard soured still wasn’t clear Friday. When The Advocate asked for further details surrounding Gerard’s departure, an Amedisys spokesperson pointed to a press release as the company’s only official statement on the matter. Attempts to reach Gerard on Friday were unsuccessful.
However, Amedisys said in a Friday SEC filing that it expects to maintain earnings levels that were projected in late October, when the company revised its 2022 revenue forecast to a range of $2.22 billion to $2.23 billion, down from the previous $2.33 billion to $2.365 billion range.
“We are on track to meet the guidance range that was previously released” in October, Kusserow said in a statement issued Friday. “We look forward to producing predictable results that will instill confidence in our shareholders.”
SEC filings show Amedisys posted an $86.9 million profit through the first nine months of 2022, compared to a $175 million profit in the same time frame last year. It has posted net income of at least $25 million in every quarter in 2022, and its three-quarter revenue in 2022 is $1.66 billion, up from $1.65 billion in 2021.
However, the company’s stock price has fallen from more than $300 per share in January 2021 to about $86 as of Friday.
Scott Fidel, an analyst with Stephens who tracks Amedisys, said in a research brief issued last week that the company has had "slower-than-expected growth" in its Contessa division.
Amedisys bought the Nashville-based health technology startup for a reported $250 million in cash in June 2021. At the time, the company said the acquisition would allow it to expand into offering hospital-at-home and skilled nursing facility at-home services through joint ventures with hospital systems.
The company expects Contessa will have operating losses of about $31 million this year, Fidel said. That should be the apex of unprofitability for the division, he said.
When the company’s third quarter earnings were released in late October, Gerard said in a statement that Amedisys was facing “a few headwinds, most of which we believe to be short-term in nature.” He cited clinical labor shortages as a challenge, but said the company was “superbly positioned” to increase clinical capacity by revamping its benefits packages and employee scheduling protocols.
“I am confident that as we move past the chop of 2022 and into 2023, Amedisys will return to consistency in performance and industry leading results,” Gerard’s statement read.
Amedisys, which is headquartered in Baton Rouge but houses top executives in Nashville, employs 21,000 people in home health care settings across 38 states.
Advocate Business Editor Timothy Boone contributed to this report