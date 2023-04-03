Don Briggs, the founder and former leader of the influential Louisiana Oil and Gas Association, died Monday at his Lafayette home, the lobbying group announced.
Briggs was 82. A cause of death was not given.
Briggs founded LOGA in 1992 but stepped down as its president in 2018 to focus on his family, friends have said.
He was seriously injured in a 2021 wreck that killed his wife, Nannette Briggs.
LOGA President Mike Moncla said Louisiana “lost a giant” following Briggs’ passing.
“Don Briggs was a titan in Louisiana’s oil and gas industry for over 50 years. Aside from starting LOGA from the ground up, Don was a dedicated father, a devoted husband, and a fierce friend to so many,” Moncla said in a statement. “Our hearts are broken, but we are comforted by the fact that Don is strolling down the streets of gold in Heaven with Jesus today. We wish to extend the Briggs family our most heartfelt condolences.”
This is a developing story.