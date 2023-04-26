It isn’t every day the CEO of a Fortune 500 company visits Plaquemine, Louisiana.
But Dow Chairman and CEO Jim Fitterling made the trek from Michigan to River Parishes Community College’s Westside Campus in Plaquemine on Wednesday as part of the Creators Wanted tour, a national campaign aimed at recruiting middle and high school students into manufacturing careers.
Dow is a sponsor of the tour, which is spearheaded by the National Association of Manufacturers and the Manufacturing Institute. The company’s Plaquemine complex, located about six miles from RPCC Westside, is one of Dow’s largest manufacturing sites and one of Louisiana’s largest petrochemical plants.
The groups have scheduled the tour to help fill nearly 700,000 open manufacturing jobs in the U.S. right now. That figure should swell to 4 million by the end of the decade, said Carolyn Lee, president and executive director of the Manufacturing Institute.
In an interview after a speech to dozens of local students, Fitterling admitted the manufacturing sector has a reputation among younger generations as a “dirty, dingy, dangerous” industry.
But he and other officials said much of manufacturing has changed in recent years, including a seismic shift toward digital tools such as 3-D printing and computerized modeling. Fitterling said students are frequently interested in careers in digital technology.
“Before we ever go into a lab to react two chemicals together, we run lots of computer simulations just to make sure what’s going to happen before we ever do anything in the lab,” Fitterling said. “The whole industry is all going digital, and there’s huge opportunities.”
Dozens of students from White Castle High School, Holy Family School and St. John Interparochial School were in attendance to hear the pitch from the tour’s speakers.
In his speech, Fitterling pointed out that manufacturing companies made a wide variety of products, including soaps, detergents, electronic devices, wind turbine blades, solar panels and electric vehicle components.
“The world’s going through one of the biggest changes since we industrialized the United States. When we got electricity to all of the cities in the United States and we industrialized this country, we went through massive change,” Fitterling said. “We’re about to go through another big, massive change because we’re going to reindustrialize this country, and that means you are going to get to work on some of the biggest projects that we have ever seen in the world — if you have the passion to do that.”
The tour has made 13 stops and will travel to Ohio, Indiana and Georgia after the Plaquemine visit. It has interacted with 7,000 students so far, Lee said.
“Manufacturing is looking for many, many more ambitious young people to become the next generation of creators, and that’s why we’re here,” Lee said.
Jim Patterson, interim president and CEO of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, asked the attendees whether they wanted a career that could help change the world. Slowly but surely, all the students raised their hands.
Kenny Rocker, executive vice president of marketing and sales at Union Pacific, later asked if they wanted a career that could help change the world — and make them a lot of money. All the students shot up their hands instantly.
Rocker pointed out that the median salary in the rail industry is $105,000, not including benefits.
“You can provide for your family. You can be the GOAT in your family,” Rocker said, referencing a common sports term for “greatest of all time.” “You can be somebody big in your family.”
RPCC Chancellor Quintin Taylor echoed the theme that manufacturing has evolved in the last several decades.
“You see the robotics and all the science and chemistry that’s involved and algebra that’s involved in manufacturing,” he said. “Don’t be mistaken. There’s opportunity, and it exists in manufacturing.”