Driftwood LNG has lost its last long-term export contract, casting a dark cloud over the future of the $25 billion liquefied natural gas project even as construction at the site continues to ramp up.
Tellurian Inc., the Houston company behind the project, confirmed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Monday that its deal with Gunvor Singapore Pte Ltd. was terminated Aug. 1. The filing said the two sides were “unable to reach agreement on the commercial terms of an amendment” to their deal.
Signed in May 2021, the pact called for Driftwood LNG to deliver 3 million metric tons annually to the Gunvor Group subsidiary over 10 years.
Details on the potential contract change were not divulged in the SEC filing. When asked about the proposed amendment and Driftwood LNG’s future, Tellurian Inc. officials pointed to the company’s latest quarterly report and noted that project contractor Bechtel is “making great progress” at the construction site.
“The Company’s focus continues being on investment-grade counterparties,” the SEC filing said.
At one point, Driftwood LNG had five long-term deals in place, including the Gunvor contract. It signed one with Total Gas & Power North America Inc. in 2019, then inked two with Shell NA LNG LLC and one with Vitol Inc. in 2021. However, the other four contracts were nixed last year, according to filings with the U.S. Department of Energy.
Tellurian Inc. still produces natural gas in the Haynesville Shale in northwest Louisiana. The company controls more than 31,000 acres there that produced 17.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas through the first six months of 2023, according to its latest quarterly report.
However, long-term supply contracts are foundational for LNG projects to secure financing and get off the ground, industry analysts say.
Tellurian Inc. has yet to lock down its full financing package, also known as a final investment decision or FID, for Driftwood LNG, even though construction on the project began in April 2022.
The contract termination comes as a handful of Louisiana LNG projects have encountered delays due to regulatory hurdles and financing issues.
“You have got to get buyers who are willing to sign these long-term contracts in order to get that financing,” said Greg Upton, interim executive director of LSU’s Center for Energy Studies. “To me, that’s the most important piece of these things moving forward. You’ve got to have a buyer who’s willing to make a long-term commitment.”
In a video discussing the company’s latest quarterly report, Tellurian Inc. Executive Chairman Charif Souki said the Houston firm’s spend on Driftwood LNG will total at least $1.5 billion once it finalizes turbine and compressor purchases for the plant. A company statement said more than 9,000 piles have been driven at the site and more than 10,000 cubic feet of concrete has been poured.
Souki’s video did not mention the financing delays or the contract terminations.
“Our investment as Tellurian into Driftwood continues to increase, making our proposition to our partners increasingly compelling because a lot of the work has been done and a lot of the risk has been taken out of the picture,” Souki said.
However, Tellurian Inc. also signed a binding letter in July saying it would sell about 800 acres of the 1,200-acre Driftwood LNG property for $1 billion to Blue Owl Real Estate Capital LLC, which will lease the land back to Tellurian Inc.
At its full strength, Driftwood LNG is slated to produce 27.6 million tons per year of LNG, though its first phase should produce about 11 million of that total, according to a recent company presentation. Initial LNG production is expected by early 2027.
Driftwood LNG is expected to create roughly 400 permanent jobs and 6,500 construction jobs. Amid heightened scrutiny on the state’s business-friendly tax breaks, the project won an Industrial Tax Exemption Program break in 2018 worth an estimated $283 million in the first year of its incentive contract.