Sulzer Pump Services opens expansion
Sulzer Pump Services has opened an expansion of its Baton Rouge service center.
The center at 11521 Industriplex Blvd. has expanded by 7,800 square feet.
The service center maintains and repairs a wide range of pumps and small steam turbomachinery for customers in the power generation, petrochemical, steel and heavy-manufacturing industries.
Bollinger Shipyards awarded Navy contract
The Navy has awarded Bollinger Shipyards a design and construction contract to build an Auxiliary Personnel Lighter — a small berthing and messing barge.
The barge can be towed to bases or shipyards to support changing fleet requirements and also offers a potential use for humanitarian missions and other temporary assignments.
The 269-foot-long vessel has room for 611 people and is equipped with offices, classrooms, washrooms, laundry facilities, medical treatment areas, a barber shop and fitness center.
This is the sixth APL the Navy has ordered; the other five were built by VT Halter Marine, which Bollinger acquired in late 2022. Construction on the vessel will start in the second quarter.
Jersey Mike's Subs opens Gonzales location
Jersey Mike's Subs is now open at 503 W. La. 30 in Gonzales.
John Gremillion and Ken Bordelon are the franchise owners. The restaurant is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
Jersey Mike's has nearly 2,500 locations nationwide and nine in south Louisiana.
New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute accepting applications
The New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute is now accepting applications for its annual Regional Leadership Program.
The program, which begins in August, is open to all business, civic and public-sector leaders in metro New Orleans. The curriculum examines public policy, education, health care, economic development, diversity and inclusion, criminal justice and the environment.
Tuition is $3,250 and covers all program costs, materials, meals, hotels and registration to the annual luncheon. Tuition assistance is available on an as-needed basis and flexible payment plans are available.
The deadline to register is June 5. For information, go to norli.org.
Baton Rouge General Advanced Robotics Institute opens satellite clinic in St. Francisville
Baton Rouge General’s Advanced Robotics Institute has opened a satellite clinic in St. Francisville.
The satellite location will be located inside The Daniel Clinic, 5326 Oak St.
Four surgeons from BRG’s Advanced Robotics Institute will rotate weekly, offering consultations and follow-ups for their robotic procedures.
The surgeons are Dr. Karalyn Bentley, who specializes in bariatric surgery and hernia repair; Dr. Lyndsey Bruno, who specializes in bariatric surgery and surgical oncology; Dr. Patrick McLaren, who specializes in oncology and diseases of the pancreas, and Dr. V. Keith Rhynes, who specializes in diseases of the colon, stomach and pancreas.
Elifin expands into Ohio
Elifin, a commercial real estate brokerage firm based in Baton Rouge, has opened an office in Columbus, Ohio.
Keagan Finley, senior vice president and leader of the Columbus office, said the firm sees a lot of opportunity in the city, which is home to Ohio State University, numerous Fortune 500 companies and a hotbed for startups.
Elifin also has an office in Metairie.