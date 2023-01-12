Erin Monroe Wesley has been named Cox Communications market vice president for Greater Louisiana, overseeing operations in Baton Rouge and Lafayette.
Monroe Wesley will lead the 745 employees in the markets.
She has been with Cox since 2019, serving as vice president of government and public affairs for the company's Southeast Region.
Before that, Monroe Wesley held various public and private sector leadership roles, including serving as a special counsel to Gov. John Bel Edwards and former Lt. Gov. Mitch Landrieu and as executive vice president and chief operating officer for the Baton Rouge Area Chamber.
She is a native of Shreveport who earned an undergraduate degree from LSU and a law degree from the Southern University Law Center.