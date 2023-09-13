A panel discussion on networking aimed at helping women entrepreneurs and business leaders will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Greenwell Springs Branch Library, 11300 Greenwell Springs Road.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will participate in the event, sponsored by Women Working With Women Empowerment, along with Courtney Hunt, president of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women Metro Baton Rouge Chapter, and Soundra Temple Johnson, CEO of the Louisiana Health and Rehabilitation Center.
The discussion will cover topics such as building influential relationships, creating a work-life balance and building effective mentor-mentee relationships.
Admission is free, but registration is required at 4empoweredwomen.com/calendar-of-events.