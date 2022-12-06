ExxonMobil on Tuesday said it has finalized a $500 million expansion at its polyolefins plant on Scenic Highway that should boost the petrochemical giant’s output of a specialty chemical used in plastics manufacturing.
The expansion will help boost ExxonMobil’s annual production of polypropylene along the Gulf Coast by 450,000 metric tons per year, a company news release said. Polypropylene is used to make lightweight plastic for car parts, as well as appliances, recyclable food packaging and other products.
Construction on the project paused in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down vehicle demand. Work restarted later in 2021 as demand for polypropylene ramped up again.
“With the startup of this new production unit, we are well positioned to responsibly meet the growing global demand for these high-performance polymers,” Karen McKee, president of ExxonMobil Product Solutions, said in a statement. “The ingenuity of our people and our investments in technology enable us to produce high quality products that are essential to daily life.”