Peach Cobbler Factory, a fast growing chain of dessert restaurants, plans to open its first Baton Rouge location in September.
The restaurant has applied for a permit to open a location at 7514 Bluebonnet Blvd., in a space that had been occupied by Freezing Cow Rolling Ice Cream, said Iris Nettles, the local franchisee for Peach Cobbler Factory.
Nettles said she plans to open a Zachary location after the Baton Rouge restaurant begins operations.
Peach Cobbler Factory sells a variety of fresh baked cobblers, cookies, puddings, shakes and cinnamon rolls. The business was founded in Nashville, Tennessee in 2013 by Juan and Tamira Edgeton. Greg George, a veteran franchise operator who worked with more than 40 brands, came in as an investor in 2021 and was named CEO several months later. George then partnered with Larry Johnston, the former chairman and CEO of Albertsons, who bought a major stake in the business in April 2022. By August 2022, the chain had 165 franchise commitments.
Peach Cobbler Factory has locations in New Orleans, Lafayette and Scott. The restaurant’s website said stores are in the works for Hammond and Slidell.