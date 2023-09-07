A federal appeals court has blocked an attempt by a pair of environmental organizations to nullify an Army Corps of Engineers permit for Driftwood LNG, the $25 billion liquefied natural gas export plant being built near Lake Charles.
Sierra Club and Healthy Gulf filed a federal lawsuit in July 2022 asking for review of the permit, known as a “dredge and fill” permit regulated by Section 404 the Clean Water Act. The permits dictate how companies can dredge or fill material into U.S. waters, including wetlands.
The groups said the Corps of Engineers, in issuing the permit for Driftwood LNG, failed to properly account for the project’s potential harm to surrounding wetlands.
However, in a ruling issued Wednesday, a three-judge panel for the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans said the groups’ “barrage of wholly meritless objections” did not pass muster.
The Natural Gas Act says federal appeals courts have jurisdiction over lawsuits challenging permits for natural gas-related projects.
The corps permit for Driftwood LNG says construction crews can “clear, grade, excavate and place fill material” on site to build the plant, which is being built on a 1,000-acre site on the west bank of the Calcasieu River, south of Lake Charles.
Sierra Club and Healthy Gulf said Driftwood LNG failed to consider an alternate site for the project to mitigate the wetlands impact, according to the Fifth Circuit ruling. However, the three-judge panel said the environmental groups provided that alternative well beyond the required public comment window.
The groups also raised concerns about “potentially contaminated dredged material” at the Driftwood LNG site. The Fifth Circuit said those concerns were properly addressed in the project’s environmental impact statement, a lengthy assessment required for federal approval of natural gas projects.
“Both (the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission) and the Corps mentioned those concerns to Driftwood early in the review process,” the Fifth Circuit ruling said. “Those conversations persisted for over a year, and the Corps, cooperating with FERC, even provided input to Driftwood on the contamination issue.”
Officials from the environmental groups and Driftwood LNG did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The federal ruling relieves one less headache for Driftwood LNG, which is facing uncertainty despite ongoing construction.
Tellurian Inc., the Houston company behind Driftwood LNG, revealed in August it had lost its last long-term customer for LNG after it had previously signed five such deals. Those long-term contracts are key for multibillion-dollar LNG projects to secure financing, which Driftwood LNG has failed to do even though construction on the project began in April 2022.
At its full strength, Driftwood LNG is slated to produce 27.6 million tons per year of LNG, though its first phase should produce about 11 million of that total, according to a recent company presentation. Initial LNG production is expected by early 2027.
Driftwood LNG is expected to create roughly 400 permanent jobs and 6,500 construction jobs. Amid heightened scrutiny on the state’s business-friendly tax breaks, the project won an Industrial Tax Exemption Program break in 2018 worth an estimated $283 million in the first year of its incentive contract.