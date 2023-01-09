First Guaranty Bank said it has an agreement to acquire Lone Star Bank of Texas in an all-stock deal.
Under the terms of the deal, which have been approved by the board of directors for both banks, Lone Star shareholders will receive First Guaranty stock.
Lone Star, which was founded 16 years ago, has four branches in Houston, Sealy and Columbus, Texas. As of June 30, the bank had $128 million in deposits, according to the FDIC.
First Guaranty has five branches in Texas, in metro Dallas-Fort Worth and Waco. The acquisition will help the bank solidify its presence in Texas, Alton Lewis, First Guaranty president and CEO, said in a statement.
Hammond-based First Guaranty has 36 branches in Louisiana, Texas, Kentucky and West Virginia. The bank has $2.7 billion in deposits as of June 30, according the FDIC.