Louisiana’s economy grew slower than the national average in the first quarter, a reflection of longstanding issues in the state.
The state’s gross domestic product rose by 1.4% compared to the fourth quarter 2022, according to figures released Friday by the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis. That compares to the 2% growth that happened nationally in the first quarter.
Gross domestic product is a measure of all the goods and services the state produces.
Much of the national economic growth was caused by gains in the tech sector, something that doesn’t make up a large share of Louisiana’s economy, said Rajesh Narayanan, chair of the LSU Finance Department.
“This is caused by longer-term structural things,” he said.
Louisiana’s growth was outstripped by larger Southern states with more diverse economies, such as Florida and Tennessee, which both posted a 3.5% increase in GDP, and Texas, which grew at a 3% clip.
While Louisiana’s GDP growth lagged behind the rest of the nation, personal incomes grew at a faster pace in the first quarter, rising by 6.2%. That compares to a 5.1% increase nationwide.
But that figure is misleading, Narayanan said. Personal income includes government transfers, such as Social Security and disability payments. Rising inflation led to a cost-of-living increase in those payments, which had an outsized effect in Louisiana.
“There’s a disproportionate size of the population in this state that has less wealth,” he said.