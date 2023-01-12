An Atlanta-based car wash operator has purchased the former Chase Bank branch at the intersection of Florida and Sherwood Forest boulevards for $900,000.
A limited liability company set up by Mammoth Holdings purchased the property at 11311 Florida in a deal that was filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was JPMorgan Chase.
Cade Bogan, an agent with Beau Box Commercial Real Estate, represented the seller. Matt Pittman, also with Beau Box, represented the buyer.
Bogan said the plan is to redevelop the 1.3 acre site as a car wash. The site had been vacant since mid-2021.
Mammoth liked the location because it was on a hard corner and near the Amazon fulfillment center, Bogan said.
Mammoth operates more than 100 conveyor car washes across the country under a variety of names. The company already had a presence in metro Baton Rouge, through its 2021 purchase of Ollie’s Car Wash and its 2022 deal to buy Wash N’ Roll Express Car Wash.
Plans are to operate the Florida Boulevard location as a PitStop Car Wash, Pittman said. There are 14 PitStops across the South, including locations in Denham Springs, Gonzales, Slidell, Prairieville, Walker and Addis.
The car wash should open by the end of the year, he said.
Mammoth is looking for more car wash sites in the area, Pittman said.