A Florida Boulevard building that formerly housed a Chinese buffet restaurant has been sold to the owners of a nearby Mexican restaurant.
Los Latinos Amigos Restaurant LLC bought the building at 6989 Florida Blvd. for $650,000 in a deal that was filed Tuesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office. The seller was Wong Brothers Inc. of Baton Rouge.
Chinese Buffet & Sushi, which had a large multicolored sign and a buffet with dozens of items, took up the building at the corner of Florida and North Donmoor Avenue for years. But the business closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Carmen Austin of Saurage Rotenberg Commercial Real Estate, who represented both the buyer and the seller.
Los Latinos Amigos has operated for several years nearby at 457 North Donmoor Ave. Austin said it will take about six months for the business to move into the Florida Boulevard building. Because the restaurant building is more than 8,800-square-feet, significantly more than the current Los Latinos Amigos space, Austin said the plan is to expand the business and open a market for authentic Mexican products.