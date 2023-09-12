A Baton Rouge-area board focused on reducing flood risk in the populous Amite River Basin has hired a new director for the first time in more than 26 years.
Rachael Lambert, the Baton Rouge city-parish development director, was tapped as the new executive director of the Amite River Basin Commission on Tuesday in a meeting at the State Capitol.
Lambert, an engineer by training who has worked in the city-parish for six years, replaced the panel's longtime chief, Dietmar Rietschier, who retired at the end of April.
The commission may be best known for its sponsorship and partial management of the Comite River Diversion Canal, a long-delayed project to reduce flood risk in the Baton Rouge area through a 12-mile-long channel to divert Comite River water to the Mississippi River.
The canal gained new urgency and full funding after the 2016 floods. Under construction, the channel is projected to finished by the back half of 2025, decades after it was first proposed and had initially garnered political interest following the 1983 flood.
In addition to the canal project, the panel has a broad legal powers and taxing authority to manage and reduce flood risk in the Amite River Basin, powers that were beefed up after the Legislature recently reconstituted the panel's membership.
The region covers 3,450 square miles and parts of eight parishes across most of the metro Baton Rouge area east of the Mississippi River.
More than 40 people had applied for the opening. Lambert was one of two finalists who interviewed for the job. Garvin Pittman, a chemical engineer by training and a senior project manager with The Water Institute of the Gulf, was the other, officials said.
Finalist interviews were conducted behind closed doors last month, commission officials said.
In comments during the meeting Tuesday and in a later interview, John Clark, the commission's chairman, cited Lambert's technical experience with hydraulic modeling, geographic information systems, water and wastewater engineering, and her recent certification as a floodplain manager.
Also important to the commission, Clark noted, was Lambert's experience in project management, the job of taking ideas from paper to reality.
"They were both good candidates. It just seems like she was a bit more specific to what we felt the needs are to get us to where we want to go," said Clark, who told fellow commissioners the panel had found the "unicorn" who some suggested couldn't be found.
After the commission's formal vote to hire her, Lambert told the panel that her job as city-parish development director included having her work with other departments to reduce flood risk and maintain local waterways. She said she looked forward to bringing that expertise to a wider area.
She was given a roughly 2½-year contract paying her $145,000 per year. She is expected to start Oct. 1. The contract ends June 30, 2026, according to a copy of the deal.
Rietschier had been director of the Comite River panel since February 1997; he was hired the same day the commission agreed to be a local sponsor of the diversion canal.
He shepherded the public passage and then the renewal of a 10-year local property tax for the diversion canal, in 2000 and 2010, and oversaw much of the canal's early development and construction at a time when federal and state dollars needed to build the canal completely weren't available.