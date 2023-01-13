Christopher Gerard, the former president and CEO of Amedisys, will receive a $4.05 million severance package after being fired from the Baton Rouge home health care giant in November, according to federal disclosures.
Gerard signed a separation agreement with Amedisys on Monday, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing released Friday. The $4.05 million payout is equal to twice his annual salary plus a target bonus for the 2022 fiscal year.
Amedisys did not divulge full terms of Gerard’s separation agreement in its Friday filing. The company said it would release the agreement when it submits its quarterly report in March.
However, the filing says the deal contains a “release of claims” clause against the company, indicating Gerard cannot pursue any kind of recourse against Amedisys without forfeiting the payment. Gerard also has a week to veto the deal if he so chooses.
Amedisys abruptly fired Gerard without cause Nov. 17 and replaced him with Paul Kusserow, who had held the CEO job from December 2014 to April and had remained as board chairman.
Gerard served as chief operating officer of the company from 2016 until April, when he took the CEO reins from Kusserow.
The company has said it plans to retain a search firm to find a permanent replacement for its top post.
Despite the leadership turnover, Amedisys has said it still expects to hit its 2022 earnings forecast of $2.22 billion to $2.23 billion, down from a previous projection of $2.33 billion to $2.37 billion.
SEC filings show Amedisys posted an $86.9 million profit through the first nine months of 2022, compared to a $175 million profit in the same time frame the year before. It has posted net income of at least $25 million in every quarter in 2022, and its three-quarter revenue for 2022 was $1.66 billion, up from $1.65 billion in 2021.
However, the company’s stock price has fallen from more than $300 per share in January 2021 to about $85 as of Friday.
Amedisys, which is headquartered in Baton Rouge but houses top executives in Nashville, employs 21,000 people in 38 states.