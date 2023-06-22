A former executive in the automotive maintenance and repair industry has been picked to lead Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, the second time in six months a new CEO was named for the Baton Rouge sports bar chain.
Chris Dawson, who helped establish Take 5 Oil Change and served as president of the paint and collision division at Driven Brands, will replace Scott Taylor as CEO. Taylor was president and chief operating officer of Walk-On's for 12 years. He became CEO in January after co-founder Brandon Landry stepped down to become board chair.
Dawson has spent the past six years with Driven Brands, the parent company of such brands as Take 5 Oil Change, Take 5 Car Wash, Driven Glass and Meineke. But before that, he was a director in charge of unit growth for Denny’s and spent seven years as a CiCi’s Pizza franchisee, according to LinkedIn.
“He has built successful franchise systems and the teams that allow him to deliver on the goals of franchisee profitability and amazing guest satisfaction,” Landry said of Dawson in a statement.
Officials with 10 Point Capital, the private equity firm that bought a stake in Walk-On’s in 2020, said Dawson’s hiring underscores the aggressive growth plans for the restaurant chain.
“Walk-On’s will be a 500-plus unit brand,” Scott Pressly, managing director of 10 Point Capital, said in a statement. ”The next few years are about leadership and building a world-class infrastructure to support our franchisees as we scale.”
Walk-On’s recently opened its 78th location in Columbia, Missouri. The chain has plans to open about 20 more restaurants before the end of the year, including stores in Thibodaux, Marietta, Georgia and Garden City, Kansas.
Dawson said he plans to continue to support Walk-On’s growth by building out a high-performing, veteran leadership team.
“My last few years have been spent scaling brands nationally, and I look forward to leading Walk-On’s on this same journey,” he said in a statement.
In a LinkedIn post, Taylor said the time was right for him to leave the Walk-On’s family.
“I’m excited to be able to move both of my kids off to college this summer, celebrate an amazing 32 years of marriage in July, and professionally it’s been a great run for this team,” Taylor said. “I thank the amazing team, family of franchise partners and investors that believed in the vision, mission and values of the brand; it has truly been my honor.”