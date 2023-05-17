The former Serop’s Express on College Drive has been sold for $1.2 million to the owners of the convenience store across the street from the property.
College Drive Real Estate Inc. of Baton Rouge bought the empty building at 2330 College Drive in a deal that was filed Tuesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. College Drive Real Estate is made up of Ahmad Kayed and Nidal Darkhalil, the owners/developers of the Jubilee Express at 2385 College.
The new owners plan to open an independent quick service restaurant, said Mark Hebert of Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate, who had the listing for the Serop’s Express building. The building is about 2,600 square feet and has a drive-through window.
Serop’s Express closed the College Drive location in November 2021 because owner Vasken Kaltakdjian needed employees at his six other local Serop’s and Serop’s Express restaurants. Kaltakdjian also had a Serop’s Café and a Serop’s Express within two miles of the restaurant.