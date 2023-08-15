The former Siegen Lane TJ Ribs building will be torn down and replaced by two stand alone national restaurants, including a Chipotle Mexican Grill.
The other tenant has not formally signed an agreement, said Joe Pegram, a partner in Streamline Development Partners. But Pegram said it is a brand with a presence in the Baton Rouge market.
Streamline Development Partners bought the property at 6330 Siegen Lane for $2.5 million in a deal that closed in early June. Oxford, Mississippi-based Streamline has worked with a number of restaurant partners, including Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, Salsarita’s Fresh Mexican Grill and Popeyes.
Chipotle will build a 2,300 square foot restaurant, while the other tenant will have a 3,000 square foot property, Pegram said.
TJ Ribs closed the Siegen Lane restaurant last week. The local barbecue chain had been in the building since 2009. The company’s flagship Acadiana Thruway restaurant is still open.
Plans are to start demolishing the restaurant building in the next 30 to 45 days and begin construction on Chipotle and the other eatery in the next two months, Pegram said. The restaurants should be open by April or May, he said.
Chipotle has a location at the north gates of LSU and in Tanger Outlets in Gonzales.