An online platform for historical real estate records, a software company that helps shoppers find the best deals online on groceries, a company that makes it easier for musicians to collaborate digitally and a sustainable snack company are the four businesses competing in the Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week High Stakes Pitch Competition.
The competition will be held at 4 p.m. Friday at The Trademark on Third, 326 3rd St. The free event was moved indoors because of the forecast of thunderstorms.
The four companies participating in the Nexus Louisiana pitch competition will compete for a $100,000 investment prize, committed by members of the Red Stick Angel Network. The local businesses were selected from a pool of more than 50 applicants.
The businesses will make 10 minute presentations, then spend 10 minutes fielding questions from a panel of judges. The judges will then deliberate and pick a winner.
Participating in the competition are:
JurisDeed, a New Orleans company that connects property records with legal interest holders to give real estate professionals and government agencies the information needed to approve distressed real estate transactions.
Thrivvy, a Mandeville business that bills itself as “Kayak or Expedia, but for groceries”. The company has a price comparison app that allows customers to find the best deals for products they buy. The app also gives stores insight on what competitors are charging.
DAWn Audio, a New Orleans start-up that creates compatibility between digital audio networks, allowing musicians to collaborate online without having to email audio files back and forth.
Ceres, a New Orleans company that makes plant-based cereal that’s sugar and gluten-free.
ParkZen, which took home the top prize in last year’s pitch competition, will be on hand for the event. The company, co-founded by LSU Professor Manos Chatzopoulos, offers an app that calculates real-time parking availability. ParkZen has been helping BREW attendees find spaces downtown for this week’s events.