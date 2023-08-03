Following a four-decade career in health care, Dr. Richard Vath will retire in June 2024 and plans to step down as president and CEO of Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, the Baton Rouge-based organization announced Thursday.
Vath, who took over the Catholic health care system in 2019, will stay in his post for another 10 months and will help FMOLHS, along with executive search firm WittKieffer, find his replacement.
“It has been my honor to lead an organization firmly rooted in the service of others through our healing ministry,” Vath said in a statement. “I have been privileged to help set us down a path that will define the future of our healthcare system, ensuring growth and stability for years to come.”
He first stepped into the leadership role on an interim basis after the system ended Mike McBride’s tenure, which only lasted about a year. Vath earned the permanent gig about three months later, serving as the system’s first doctor-turned-CEO.
As president and CEO, Vath has been responsible for guiding one of the largest health systems in Louisiana, whose portfolio includes Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge and its nearby Children’s Hospital, Our Lady of the Lake Ascension in Gonzales, Our Lady of Lourdes in Lafayette, St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, Our Lady of Angels in Bogalusa and St. Dominic Hospital in Mississippi, which it acquired in 2019. The system also runs numerous clinics and outpatient facilities and is in the process of acquiring the Singing River Health System in Mississippi.
Franciscan Missionaries had 2,046 staffed beds at its 10 hospital campuses in Louisiana and Mississippi as of fiscal year 2022, according to reports filed with the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board, the federal agency that oversees the municipal bond market. Organizations that take on municipal bond debt, such as Franciscan Missionaries, must file regular financial reports with the board.
The system hauled in $3.3 billion in revenue in fiscal year 2022, about $2.9 billion of which was from patient service revenue. It had 85,988 patient admissions in that same time frame.
In 2014, Vath led the development of the FMOLHS Health Leaders Network, a collaborative organization that aims to coordinate complex patient care throughout a network of more than 1,400 health care providers. In recent years, FMOLHS’ doctor group, Franciscan Health Physicians, has grown to more than 1,000 providers across two states.
Vath also helped oversee Our Lady of the Lake’s yearslong effort to achieve the prestigious Level I trauma center status, and he guided FMOLHS through the turbulence of the COVID-19 pandemic’s roughest times in 2020 and 2021.
“We are deeply grateful to Dr. Vath for his outstanding leadership. Under his direction, FMOLHS has made significant progress in achieving operational excellence as an integrated operating company and has experienced substantial growth,” FMOLHS Board Chair Bobby Yarborough said in a statement. “He has built strong partnerships and coalitions for innovation throughout our ministry and guided the expansion of FMOLHS into Mississippi.”
Vath earned his medical degree from LSU Health in New Orleans in 1977 and completed his internal medicine residency and pulmonary and critical care fellowship at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He spent 23 years as a pulmonary critical care physician in Baton Rouge, and he joined Franciscan Missionaries in 2006 when he became Our Lady of the Lake’s first-ever quality and patient safety medical director.
He became the Lake’s chief medical officer in 2008 and eventually added the title of chief clinical and transformation officer to his duties before taking on the president and CEO role.
“Dr. Vath lives our mission of Catholic healthcare and the unique opportunity we are called to in our ministry to see the face of Christ in all people,” Sister Laura Wolf, chair of Franciscan Calais Ministries, said in a statement. “He is a man of deep faith and has brought a vision and strength of service as president and CEO which has positioned us for long-term stability and strength. His imprint on FMOLHS is immeasurable.”