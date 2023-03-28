Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, the Baton Rouge health care organization that runs Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and seven other Louisiana hospitals, has cleared a preliminary hurdle to purchase a Mississippi public health care system, apparently beating out Ochsner Health of New Orleans in the process.
The Jackson County Board of Supervisors announced Monday it had picked Franciscan Missionaries to buy Singing River Health System, headquartered in Pascagoula. The board, which oversees Singing River, had issued a request for proposals last year for prospective buyers.
The two sides still need to negotiate the deal’s terms over the next few months before it is finalized, potentially by this fall.
Ochsner was expected to submit a bit and had been considered a frontrunner to acquire Singing River, according to reports from the Biloxi Sun Herald. The two hospital systems already had a resource-sharing partnership in place since 2020.
Why Franciscan Missionaries leapfrogged Ochsner wasn’t clear Tuesday.
Ken Taylor, president of the Jackson County Board of Supervisors, said in an interview he was unable to divulge additional details about the selection process because the deal has yet to be finalized. He said he could not confirm whether Ochsner had submitted a bid.
However, Taylor said Franciscan Missionaries submitted “the best and highest” bid out of the applicant pool. He said the board likely will discuss at its April 3 meeting why Franciscan Missionaries was chosen.
“It’s obvious we like FMOL because we picked them,” Taylor said.
Though Ochsner officials did not directly address the county board's choice, Dr. Timothy Riddell said in a statement they still have “tremendous admiration for the healthcare providers at Singing River."
"Ochsner will continue our vision of inspiring healthier lives and stronger communities across the region," Riddell, CEO of Ochsner Northshore-Mississippi Gulf Coast Region, said.
In a statement, Franciscan Missionaries officials call the county board’s decision “the first step in an exciting journey together.”
“As one of the largest and most established healthcare systems in the Gulf South, we are well-positioned to partner with Singing River to continue their tradition of providing access to high-quality, compassionate care,” the statement says. “During the next few months, we look forward to learning more from the team at Singing River Health System and the communities they serve.”
Singing River officials said Franciscan Missionaries is committed to providing high-quality care to the system’s Mississippi patients.
“This is an exciting day for Singing River Health System,” Singing River CEO Tiffany Murdock said in a statement. “Our future with the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System ensures that Singing River will be able to meet the needs of our employees, patients and community members for years to come.”
Both Franciscan Missionaries and Ochsner already have a presence in Mississippi. Franciscan Missionaries operates the 571-bed St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, and Ochsner operates hospitals and clinics in Biloxi, Gulfport, Ocean Springs and Pascagoula, among other locations.
Should it be finalized, the Singing River purchase would add a significant boost to Franciscan Missionaries’ Mississippi portfolio. Singing River runs three hospitals, along with primary care clinics and specialty centers throughout south Mississippi. The hospital system says it runs one of the state’s largest emergency departments with an average of 100,000 patients per year, and it has an economic impact of $270 million annually.