If you ever visit the third floor of Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University’s new St. Francis Hall, you could easily mistake it for a real hospital.
Dubbed the Simulated Environment Teaching Hospital, or SETH, the third floor is full of rooms designed to mimic real hospital units — an emergency room, an operating room and an intensive care unit, to name a few. Most of them have lifelike mannequins that can act out common medical scenarios, including seizures and births, and can respond to some verbal commands. The units also have “control rooms” where faculty can watch students handle simulated scenarios.
“Our students are actually immersed in the situation,” said Tabitha Jones-Thomas, a FranU associate dean and director of SETH.
The SETH floor is one of many cutting-edge features of St. Francis Hall, a 75,000-square-foot, three-story building that took two years to build and opened in June. FranU officials provided a media tour on Tuesday of the $28 million building.
Located at the corner of Brittany Drive and Picardy Avenue, St. Francis Hall is part of a master plan to unify the FranU campus. The university is currently spread across 12 renovated and clinical office buildings around Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, stretching from Hennessy Boulevard to Perkins Road.
FranU is also planning to renovate the first floor of its School of Health Professions building to add about 4,000 square feet of classroom and lab space.
FranU officials said when President Tina Holland first joined the university in 2014, she saw students studying in the back of a pickup truck parked on campus. St. Francis Hall is designed to serve as a campus anchor that provides a place for FranU’s roughly 1,200 students to study, eat and hang out, like they would at a traditional four-year university.
In addition to simulated teaching rooms, St. Francis Hall has study and conference rooms, a library and green space for social gatherings. It also houses student services offices, a café and a food pantry to help students offset grocery costs.
The building’s chapel features a San Damiano Cross that was handcrafted by Albl, a German woodworking firm known for its liturgical work. The chapel was funded in part by a $1 million donation from Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Sisters, the ministry organization that works hand in hand with FranU’s parent organization, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System.
Jones-Thomas said the third floor provides an inpatient experience for students. The second floor acts more like an outpatient facility, with simulated clinical exam rooms, a home health room and a phlebotomy lab, among other units.
In the clinical exam rooms, students talk to “standardized patients,” or people who have been trained by FranU faculty to act out routine medical situations. Jones-Thomas said some of the standardized patients even have real diagnoses, such as paralysis.
Jones-Thomas said she and other FranU faculty members have joked that St. Francis Hall makes them want to go back to school. She said her nursing school experience included poking needles into oranges — and even her fellow students.
Immersive units such as SETH help move students toward an active learning experience that is more effective than traditional methods, Jones-Thomas said.
“We try to mirror true practice as closely as possible,” she said.