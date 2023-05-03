Louisiana has enough entrepreneurial spirit and creativity to be a premier destination for startups, but the state needs to steer more resources toward new businesses to help them grow, New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson told a crowd of entrepreneurs Wednesday in downtown Baton Rouge.
“It would be difficult to argue that the characteristics that we are so well-known for — creativity, originality and resilience — are hallmarks of the most successful entrepreneurs, and quite simply, the ideas and passion have always been here,” Benson told a packed ballroom at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center on Lafayette Street. “The problem we too often face, however, is the funding to support those ideas and the people has not been anywhere close to meeting the demand, and we need to work on changing that.”
Benson was the keynote speaker for Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week, or BREW, the weeklong entrepreneurship conference hosted by Nexus Louisiana. Her speech drew local dignitaries including Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and U.S. Rep. Troy Carter, D-New Orleans.
Benson said events like BREW are critical to growing the number of startups in Louisiana and generating new investments in those businesses.
She spoke at length about Benson Capital Partners, the investment firm she launched in 2019. The firm has raised $56 million for a venture capital fund and $50 million for a real estate fund.
Benson said she hopes to expand the firm’s investor network beyond the Gulf South to national and even international investors.
She said the state needs to ensure that companies receiving investments continue to grow in Louisiana “and not get lured to areas with better incentives or other considerations.”
“This will take continued coordination with government resources, public-private partnerships, educational institutes and universities, along with business leaders in our great state,” she said.
Optimism was plentiful in Benson’s address. She said her work with Benson Capital Partners has made her more confident in the state’s future than ever.
“We are constantly coming across truly innovative and passionate people with great ideas and have tremendous potential, but many are lacking access to the resources necessary to launch those ideas,” she said.
Louisiana’s culture should vault the state to the top of the list for new business developments, Benson said. However, she admitted that quality of life aspects — including high crime rates, poor education systems and infrastructure challenges — can deter businesses from coming here. Properly investing in solutions to fix those problems can help.
“In Louisiana, we often spend so much time reminiscing about the past and fail to focus on the future, and this motto needs to change,” she said.