Gayle Benson, the owner of the New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans Pelicans, will be the keynote speaker for Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week.
Benson will speak at 11:45 a.m. May 3 in the Manship Theatre as part of BREW’s master class series.
Na’Tisha Natt, director of community engagement for NexusLA, the small business investment nonprofit behind BREW, said Benson’s history of success and message of resilience and perseverance is inspirational to entrepreneurs and small business owners.
“"Her keynote address will be a powerful reminder that hard work and dedication can help people reach their goals, no matter how difficult the challenge," Natt said in a statement.
BREW will be held May 1-May 6 in the Third Street corridor downtown. After several years of concentrating on tech startups, the focus of this year’s event has been expanded to appeal to a broader set of startups and small businesses. A family-friendly block party in North Boulevard Town Square with live music and food trucks will kick off the event at 4 p.m. May 1.
But the week will still culminate with the High-Stakes Pitch Competition at 4 p.m. May 5 on the rooftop of the Shaw Center for the Arts. Entrepreneurs will pitch their idea in front of judges with the grand prize being a $100,000 investment.
Registration for BREW is now open, with multi-day passes starting at $25 for students and $100 for general admission. For more information or to buy tickets, go to celebratebrew.com.