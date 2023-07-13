A German lawmaker and environmental advocate is planning to visit southwest Louisiana this month to tour the region’s expanding liquefied natural gas industry, an environmental justice group said.
Kathrin Henneberger, a member of Germany’s Bundestag lawmaking body since 2021, will tour Louisiana and Texas from July 17 to 22, the Louisiana Bucket Brigade said in a news release.
Henneberger’s stops will include the Plaquemines LNG terminal in Plaquemines Parish, along with Lake Charles and Cameron Parish. She also will visit Port Arthur, Texas, home of Port Arthur LNG.
Henneberger, who is affiliated with Germany’s Alliance 90/The Greens party, voted earlier this month to strike down amendments to Germany’s LNG Acceleration Act, which aims to speed up LNG terminal construction as the nation searches for alternative sources of natural gas, according to international reports. The Bundestag ultimately approved the legislation.
The Bucket Brigade said German banks have loaned billions of dollars to Gulf Coast LNG terminals in the past two years, including $2.1 billion to Plaquemines LNG. That terminal is set to complete construction this year.