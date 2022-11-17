A European-type grocery store, which will sell fresh produce, meat, flowers, beer and wine, is set to open in the Settlement at Willow Grove traditional neighborhood development before the end of the year. Mulberry Market is set to go into a 1,425-square-foot space in the Village at Willow Grove, the mixed use development in front of the Settlement at Willow Grove, said Richard Carmouche, Willow Grove developer.
Along with carrying basic grocery items, the market will sell prepared deli sandwiches, Carmouche said. More items will be added to the store based on customer demand.
