Grön Fuels has signed a deal with JetBlue to provide 92 million gallons of blended sustainable aviation fuel to the international airline, the companies announced Friday.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Grön Fuels is considering building a $9.2 billion biofuel plant at the Port of Greater Baton Rouge. The company said it expects to start providing the fuel to JetBlue over a five-year term that should start by 2025.
JetBlue officials said the deal with Fidelis New Energy LLC, the parent company of Grön Fuels, will help the airline move toward its goal of replacing 10% of its fuel supply with sustainable fuel by 2030.
“With (sustainable aviation fuel) being less than 1% of our total fuel usage, we need significantly more supply to reach our 2040 net zero target,” Sara Bogdan, JetBlue’s director of sustainability and environmental social governance, said in a statement. “With partners like Fidelis and their carbon negative Grön Fuels GigaSystem, we are not only supplying our own growing SAF needs, we’re sending a powerful signal that significant demand for SAF exists.”
Once operational, Grön Fuels expects to produce up to 1 billion gallons per year of sustainable aviation fuel, renewable diesel and other low carbon energy products. The plant will use a variety of vegetable and cooking oils to produce renewable fuel that is cleaner than conventional diesel.
The project is expected to create 514 new jobs at an average salary of $135,000, according to Grön Fuels’ Industrial Tax Exemption Program contract. It will also create 3,000 construction jobs. The company will also receive a first-year property tax break of nearly $120 million.
Dan Shapiro, co-founder and managing partner of Fiedlis New Energy LLC, declined to divulge a specific timeline for the project. However, he said the Grön Fuels team is “very excited” about the JetBlue arrangement as well as other "undisclosed” agreements the company is working to finalize.
“We’ve made it through significant milestones and are very confident about the project moving forward,” Shapiro said.
Despite the lack of a concrete timeline, a number of steps have been taken to move the project forward.
Fidelis New Energy announced in July it had hired Optimized Process Designs, an affiliate of Koch Engineered Solutions, as the engineering, procurement and construction firm for the West Baton Rouge plant.
The Fidelis New Energy LLC website indicates it has enlisted other partners for Grön Fuels. Baton Rouge firm CSRS is listed as a project manager, as is Worley, while Entergy will supply power.
In 2021, Grön Fuels was awarded an air quality permit by the state Department of Environmental Quality. It signed a lease with the Port of Greater Baton Rouge in 2020.