Total Petrochemical USA, foreground, sits just inside the city limits of St. Gabriel and Carville La., in Iberville Parish, photographed Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. According to the company fact sheet, it's the largest polystyrene facility in the world. The state's hydrogen initiative seeks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from petrochemical plants. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate