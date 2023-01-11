Niagara Bottling, a California company, plans to spend $160 million to build a 500,000-square-foot manufacturing facility near Hammond.
The new facility should create 70 direct jobs with an average annual salary of $55,000, Louisiana Economic Development officials said Wednesday. State officials also estimate the project could create another 100 indirect jobs.
Based in Diamond Bar, California and founded in 1963, Niagara bottles a variety of drinking water products, including spring water and sparkling water, as well as coffees, sports drinks and teas, among other offerings. It has more than 40 production facilities and 7,000 employees worldwide.
The automated facility will be Niagara’s first location in Louisiana. Construction is set to begin in the spring.
“Niagara Bottling is grounded in principles that put strong business and community relationships first, and we look forward to deepening our connection with Tangipahoa Parish through the establishment of this facility,” Niagara Bottling Executive Vice President Brian Hess said in a statement. “Louisiana has a rich beverage manufacturing history, and Tangipahoa Parish stood out as a highly attractive partner for this project thanks to a combination of location, logistical support and potential workforce.”
To lure Niagara here, the state offered an incentive package that includes a $750,000 grant from the Economic Development Award Program to support site infrastructure improvements. The company is also expected to participate in the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption and Quality Jobs programs.